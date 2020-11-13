Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,774 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,548,000 after buying an additional 558,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,870,000 after acquiring an additional 523,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 432,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 414,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

