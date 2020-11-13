Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,154,000 after buying an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Donaldson by 50.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 134,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $52.99 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

