Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $72,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

