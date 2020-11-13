Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,515 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,458 shares of company stock worth $18,366,792. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

