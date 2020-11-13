Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 915 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 207.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $7,678,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.3% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 170.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

Shares of CACI opened at $232.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

