Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

KMI stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 254.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.