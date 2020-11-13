Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,683 shares of company stock worth $5,257,307. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of DAR opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.