Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $111.23 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

