Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 375,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.19 million, a PE ratio of 198.80 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

