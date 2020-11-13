Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $25.20

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $24.20. Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 1,633,009 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million and a P/E ratio of -260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.53.

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

