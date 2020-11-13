Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Stake Lessened by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 96.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,909,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 939,882 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,431 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter worth $6,199,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter worth $4,489,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

OYST stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OYST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.