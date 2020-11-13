Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.17 and its 200-day moving average is $238.67. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.