Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.00. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 795,610 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.43. The stock has a market cap of $433.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

