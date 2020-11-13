Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paramount Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Paramount Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

