Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Insulet by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 167.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $1,841,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

PODD stock opened at $260.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 930.93 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $268.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

