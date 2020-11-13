Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $13,076,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $13,079,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $14,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 110,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 316.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $90.45 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

