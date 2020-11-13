Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $17,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,841.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

