Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,320,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,312,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,404,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 219.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,149,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,645,076. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

