Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.