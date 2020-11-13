Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion and a PE ratio of -76.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 999,684 shares of company stock valued at $91,930,576 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.