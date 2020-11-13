Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

