Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Perspecta updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.03-2.11 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.03-2.11 EPS.

PRSP opened at $21.92 on Friday. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

