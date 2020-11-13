Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,019,000 after buying an additional 1,398,656 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 1,044,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 693.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 946,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.