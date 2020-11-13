Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

