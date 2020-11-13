Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) PT Raised to $9.00 at Scotiabank

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of PINWF opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

