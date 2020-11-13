Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $49,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,356,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,456,103 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

