Piper Sandler Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $236.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.