Piper Sandler Cuts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $5.50

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $346.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,049,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 941,435 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 474,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

