Piper Sandler Increases 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $44.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $423,410.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,382.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,809 shares of company stock worth $27,210,509.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.