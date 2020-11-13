Piper Sandler Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $89.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Centene by 8.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $254,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 100.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

