Piper Sandler Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $39.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

LYFT stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Lyft has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Lyft by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

