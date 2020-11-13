Piper Sandler Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $409.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $409.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $354.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,890,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

