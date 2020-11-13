Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PWCDF. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

