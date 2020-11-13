ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,299,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $77.16 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.