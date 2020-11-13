Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.17.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK opened at $235.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.