Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 2,635 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 238.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,853,000 after buying an additional 859,373 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Hormel Foods by 56.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,662,000 after acquiring an additional 692,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,892,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 19.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,642,000 after acquiring an additional 560,286 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 123.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 698,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 385,257 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.