Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,832,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $92.92 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

