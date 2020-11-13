Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $170,472,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Linde by 4,136.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Linde by 122.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $255.07 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.39 and a 200-day moving average of $226.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

