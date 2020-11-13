Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $171,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $193.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -134.03, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.