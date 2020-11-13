Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $128,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $53.47 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.