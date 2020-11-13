Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $130,000 in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $4,563,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of VRM opened at $35.49 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.