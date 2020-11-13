Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $134,000 in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

