Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $156,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,713 shares of company stock worth $29,254,730. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $113.32 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.