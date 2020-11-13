Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.