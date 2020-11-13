Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $137,000 Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 464.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $41.03 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58.

