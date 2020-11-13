Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $153,000 Investment in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.