Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $159,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

