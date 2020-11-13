Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. AJO LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,992.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

