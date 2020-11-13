Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,468.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $311,000.

JHMM opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

