Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Shares of OSK opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

